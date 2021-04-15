Jungle book

Talk about forest in Tamil Nadu, it instantly lets everyone connect with Veerappan. The scenes involving the character of Veerappan will be one of the intriguing attractions in this movie.Yazin is making his directorial debut with this film, which is co-written by filmmaker Sy Gautham Raj (director of Jyotika starrer Raatchasi fame) and Prabadish samz. Prabhathis Shaams is producing this film for the banner of Four Squares Studios.

The film has an ensemble star-cast comprising Yogi Babu, Mottai Rajendran, Rajesh, Deva, Pooja, Jeevitha and many more familiar young actors. The film will be a 100% treat for universal audiences, especially families and kids. The shooting of Veerappanin Ghajana is briskly proceeding at various places across Tamil Nadu like Thenkasi, Kuttralaam and Nagercoil.

The makers will be releasing Veerappanin Ghajana in theatres.