Nitinsathyaa gets ready

After the grand success of Lock Up, actor -producer Nitinsathyaa on behalf of his production venture Shvedh bankrolls ‘Kaadhal Conditions Apply’.

The movie will be presented by Ravindar Chandrasekaran on behalf of Libra Productions.

Actors Silambarasan and Vijay Sethupathi released the poster of ‘Kaadhal Conditions Apply’.

Directed by R.Arvind, the bubbly youthful entertainer features Mahat Raghavendra as hero and Sana as heroine.

Also the cast includes Dhivyadarshini, Vivek Prasanna, Abhishek, Maheswari among others.

Music is by Ramesh Tamilzhmani and camera by Karthik Nallamuthu