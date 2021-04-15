TN’s daily Covid count touches 8,000

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 7,987 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 9,62,935.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 2,558 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,74,734.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 685 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 203 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 473 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 179 and 534 new cases, respectively. Twenty nine patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,999.

On the positive side, 4,176 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,91,839.