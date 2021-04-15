Veerappan’s daughter dons greasepaint

Forest brigand Veerappan needs no introduction.There have already been many movies that featured the sandalwood smuggler’s story in several languages.

Veerappan was survived by two daughters. The eldest of them, Vidyarani has recently joined the BJP. The second daughter, Vijayalakshmi, had also joined the Tamilvurimai party earlier. However, now seeking a change in her career, Vijaya Lakshmi Veerappan is entering the film industry and will be featured as a heroine, as per the latest buzz. The title of the film starring Vijaya Lakshmi as the lead actress has been decided as Maaveeran Pillai.

Maaveeran Pillai is an upcoming Tamil movie starring Vijaya Lakshmi Veerappan along with other artists. The film is directed and produced by KNR.Raja under the banner of KNR. The film also stars Lavinika and Raja. The music director for the film is Ravi Varma and cinematography by Manjunath.