Vijay Antony signs a biggie

Actor Vijay Antony is part of movies like Kodiyil Oruvan and Khaki backed by Infiniti Film Ventures.

The production house and actor collaborate for a new project, an edge-of-thriller directed by ‘Thamizh Padam’ franchise fame CS Amudhan.

Vijay Antony says, ‘When director CS Amudhan narrated the script, I was completely astonished to see him shifting the paradigms from sensational spoof-based movies to thriller zone. As a matter of fact, I could see his erstwhile image eclipsing from the moment he started narrating this story.’

Kamal.Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures said, ‘ CS Amudhan is far-famed for his engrossing storytelling and has wowed universal crowds with his hilarious entertainers. This time, he will enthrall them with a different dimension, which is an edge-of-seat thriller. Currently, the film is in the pre-production phase, and we will be making an official announcement on others in the cast and crew very soon.’