Music composer Kumar Narayanan has come out with a song Come Come Murugan.

As the title suggests, Come Come Murugan is a song invoking Lord Muruga.

The inspiration behind this song is Pazhani, an abode of Muruga.

Besides composing, Kumar Narayanan has rendered it along with Jagan Kalyan and Sajan Shenoy.

The lyricists are Sajan Shenoy and Kumar Nrayanan.

The DOP is Anthony Vincent Ruth and editing by Sharan Shanmugan.

The song is mixed and mastered at Saintunes studio.