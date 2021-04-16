Actor Vivek in critical condition, docs say vaccine not behind illness

Chennai: Actor Vivek who was admitted to a private hospital following heart attack is said to be in extremely critical condition.

Addressing mediapersons, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that his heart attack is no way connected to Covid vaccination that he took yesterday.

Meanwhile, doctors said that Vivek is in extremely critical on ECMO support in ICU. His condition can be assessed only after 24 hours.

Introduced to the film world by veteran director K Balachander, Vivek has shared screen with legends including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar, Dhanush among others.

His comedy always speaks about issues that affect people in society and hence he earned the sobriquet ‘Chinna Kalaivanar’.

Besides a prolific actor, he is a keen admirer of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. He had campaigned for mass planting of tree saplings and saving the environment.