Actor Vivek in hospital following cardiac arrest

Chennai: Popular comedian Vivek has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Chennai following cardiac arrest. A team of doctors are attending on him, sources said.

The veteran actor, who has played comedian roles in several hundreds of films, complained of uneasiness and breathing trouble this morning. His family members took him immediately to a private hospital. Vivek took Covid-19 vaccine only yesterday.

Introduced by veteran K Balachander, Vivek has shared screen with legends including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar till Dhanush among others. His comedy always speaks about issues that affect people in society and hence he is called Chinna Kalaivanar.

Besides a prolific actor, he is a keen admirer of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. He campaigned for mass planting of saplings and saving the environment.