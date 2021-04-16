Former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha dies of Covid

New Delhi: Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha passed away in Delhi today at the age of 68 due to Covid-19-related complications, reports said.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday night. “He showed no serious symptoms,” said a close friend. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Sinha, an 1974-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, was the CBI director between 2012 and 2014.

Prior to that, he had been Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, the Railway Protection Force and served at senior positions in CBI.

Sinha’s tenure was easily the most tumultuous of a CBI director in recent years. He landed in one controversy after another in 2014. He also had a tiff with the Intelligence Bureau over the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case.