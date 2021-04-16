Madras HC shifts to online mode

Chennai: Amid sharp increase of coronavirus cases in Tamilnadu, Madras High Court has said that hearing of cases would be done through video-conferencing until further orders.

The decision was arrived after Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee held discussions with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

“Even though the situation in Tamilnadu may be better than other places in the country, so as to ensure that immediate preventive measures are taken to arrest the further spread of the pandemic, the State government has requested the High Court of Madras to take appropriate immediate measures so that the footfall in the court buildings is reduced considerably,” a release from the office of the Registrar General said.

The above restrictions will apply to the Madurai Bench as well, until further orders, the release said.