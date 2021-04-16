Plus Two practical exams start with Covid regulations in TN

Chennai: The practical examinations for Class 12 students of State board schools started today across Tamilnadu. The examinations will go on till 23 April, and the students will sit for the board examinations from 5 May.

Officials said the exams were conducted today by following strict Covid-19 regulations.

On Thursday, officials, including School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, took part in a meeting that discussed the possibility of postponing the Class 12 examinations.

The government had recently postponed the Class 12 language public exam. All other exams will be conducted as scheduled.

The language subject exam, which was supposed to be conducted on 3 May, has been pushed as the votes of the Tamilnadu Assembly elections will be counted on 2 May.