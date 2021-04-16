Stalin leaves for Kodaikanal with family

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin, along with his family members, left for Kodaikanal today.

Family members of Stalin including his son and the party’s youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin left in two private planes from Chennai to Madurai. From there, they left for Kodaikanal by road.

Sources said that they will spend four days in the hill station and will return on 19 April.

It may be noted that both Stalin and Udhayanidhi embarked on a State-wide tour to campaign for the Assembly election which was held on 6 April.

Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur constituency and Udhayanidhi makes his election debut from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. Election results will be announced on 2 May.