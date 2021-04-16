Tamil actress Radha files complaint against hubby

Chennai: Actress Radha of ‘Sundhara Travels’ fame has filed a police complaint against her husband.

She complained to the Virugambakkam police station alleging that her second husband Vasantharaja, who is a Sub-Inspector of Police, beats and harasses her.

She further mentioned in the complaint that he was suspected of misconduct and often tried to misbehave with her mother who was also from Hyderabad.

Reports say that police have sent summons to both Radha and Vasantharaja. Meanwhile sources say Radha has chosen to withdraw her complaint after Vasantharaja tendered an apology and promised not to offend her in any way in future.