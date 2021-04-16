TN’s daily Covid count touches 8,449

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 8,449 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 9,71,384.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 2,636 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,77,300.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 795 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 303 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 453 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 102 and 583 new cases, respectively. Thirty three patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 13,032.

On the positive side, 4,920 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,96,759.