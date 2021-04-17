Atharvaa’s brother to don greasepaint

XB Film Creators all set to produce their second venture, directed by Vishnu Varadhan with actor Atharvaa’s brother Akash debuting as a hero. XB Film Creators all set to produce their second venture, directed by Vishnu Varadhan with actor Atharvaa’s brother Akash debuting as a hero.

This untitled project is the second film to be produced by Xavier Brito’s XB Film Creators following the huge success of Vijay’s ‘Master’.

Director Vishnu Vardhan is one of the famous commercial directors in Tamil cinema, having directed films like ‘Arindum Ariyamalum’, ‘Pattiyal’, ‘Billa’, ‘Aarambam’ and ‘Sarvam’ in Tamil. He is currently making his Hindi directional in Hindi with ‘Shershah’ based on Indian Army veteran Vikram Bhadra and stars Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions bankrolling it.

Following this, he is all set to direct his next film for XB Film Creators.

Akash Murali, the son of the late actor Murali and actor Atharvaa’s brother, makes his Tamil debut as the protagonist through this film.

The story discussion for XB Film Creators Production No: 2 is currently underway. Filming will begin in a few months, soon after the selection of the heroine, other actors and technical crew.

Producer Xavier Brito is planning to make this film on a grand scale. Further details to be out soon.