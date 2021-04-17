Hip Hop Adhi plans big with Anbarivu

Hiphop Adhi has enthralled audience with his new look for his forthcoming film Anbarivu.

The film is directed by debutant Aswin Raam and is produced by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.

Anbarivu is a pure family entertainer that will attract audience of all classes. The cast includes Nepoleon, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath, Viddarth, Vijay Tv Fame Dheena, Kashmira, Shivani Rajasekar and many more.



For the first time the audience will get to see Hiphop Adhi in a rural backdrop speaking the Madurai slang.

Important portions of the movie were filmed in various scenic locations of Russia.



The music for the film is by Hiphop Tamizha. Anbarivu is gearing up for a release soon.

Following the great response for the First Look, Sathya Jyothi Films are gearing up with some interesting ideas to launch the songs, trailer and others..

