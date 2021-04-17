MGR Magan ready to hit screens

Director Ponram, whose ventures Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan and Seema Raja won the hearts of all sections of the audience, is back with MGR Magan. Director Ponram, whose ventures Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan and Seema Raja won the hearts of all sections of the audience, is back with MGR Magan.

Produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the film has Sasikumar, Sathyaraj, Mirnalini Ravi, Saranya Ponvannan, Samuthirakani, Pazha Karuppaiya, Singam Puli and ‘Naan Kadavul’ Rajendran in key roles.

Says Ponram, ‘How a father and son who are not in talking terms with each other due to a small issue reunite forms the crux of the movie’.

Sathyaraj plays the father and Sasikumar his son. Saranya Ponvannan does the mother role, while Samuthirakani will be seen as the maternal uncle.

Sathyaraj dons the role of M G Ramasamy, a village doctor. He is called as MGR by all. Sasikumar’s character name is Anbalippu Ravi. Anupriya (Mirnalini Ravi) comes to MGR for the treatment of her father. How she enters into the fight of the dad-son has been narrated in interesting manner. The character name of Samuthirakani is Agni and he appears in half trousers throughout the film.”

‘While 50 per cent occupancy has been allowed in theatres, we guarantee 100 per cent entertainment with MGR Magan’, he says.

The film has been loaded with family sentiment, humour and other entertaining elements. I am sure the movie will impress the audience’, says Ponram.

Cinematography is by Vinoth Rayhinasamy, music is by Anthony Dasan and editing by Vivek Harshan.