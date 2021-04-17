Nortje joins DC squad after testing negative for Covid-19

Mumbai: South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has joined the Delhi Capitals squad after thrice testing negative for Covid-19, the franchise said on Friday.

Our South Africa pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble, said DC in a tweet.

Nortje had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 before their season opening match against Chennai Super Kings and England all-rounder Chris Woakes played in his place in the match and in the match on Thursday against Delhi Capitals.

“Finally out of my room and seeing everyone, excited to get to training today. I am looking forward to get to the stadiums. It was nice to watch the IPL and see it happening in India as well,” said Nortje in a video tweeted by DC.

Nortje formed an integral part of the DC squad that finished runners up last season to Mumbai Indians. He took 22 wickets, becoming the second highest wicket taker in the team behind his South Africa team mate Kagiso Rabada (30).