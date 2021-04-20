Covid-19: India records 2,59,170 new cases and 1,761 deaths

New Delhi: With 2,59,170 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,53,21,089 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 new fatalities.

The active cases increased to 20,31,977 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,31,08,582.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested up to 19 April with 15,19,486 samples being tested on Monday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.