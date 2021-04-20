ICSE exam cancelled, ISC postponed

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today announced the cancellation of ICSE, reversing an earlier decision to defer the exam and giving students the option to take it at a later date. However, the ISC exam stands postponed, the board clarified in a letter sent to schools.

In a statement, the board said, “Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 examination. The options given in the earlier circular dated 16th April 2021, now stand withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest.”

It directed all CISCE affiliated schools to start the admission process for Class XI. “In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the Class XI students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2021 syllabus,” the council added.

CISCE also said that the Class 10 students will be marked by devising a ‘fair and unbiased’ criterion. The date of results will be announced later, the board said and added that Class 11 admissions and online classes must begin at the earliest at affiliated schools.