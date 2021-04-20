Manmohan stable, best possible treatment provided: Health Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s condition remains stable a day after he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with fever.

He is being given the best possible medical care, Harsh Vardhan said. “Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery,” the Minister tweeted.

The 88-year-old veteran Congress leader was hospitalised at around 5 pm yesterday and administered a Covid test. He has received two doses of Covaxin and was, according to sources, hospitalised as ‘a matter of precaution’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wished Singh a ‘speedy recovery’. The country needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time, he further tweeted.