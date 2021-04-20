Novel oral formulation of Remdesivir developed

Chennai: Jubilant Pharma Limited has announced successful completion of safety and pharmacokinetic/absorption studies in animals and healthy human volunteers in India using a novel oral formulation of Remdesivir against the commercially available injectable formulation.

Jubilant has sought authorisation for additional studies for this novel oral formulation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

It is hoping to provide an affordable, more convenient, easy-to-administer and potentially effective treatment option for Covid-19 patients.

The proposed oral treatment is expected to be for five days, a duration similar to the injectable dosage form.

Remdesivir is the first and the only anti-viral drug fully approved by the US FDA for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 requiring hospitalisation.

This formulation is likely to ease the capacity constraint that injectable formulation faces and ensure wider and timely availability for the patients of Covid-19.