TN CM returns home after surgery

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who underwent hernia surgery at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday, has returned home.

“The surgery was successful following which he was discharged from the hospital and returned home. He was advised by the doctors to be on rest for a few days,” sources said.

It is said that Palaniswami developed pain and hence got himself admitted.

On Sunday, Palaniswami held a meeting with senior officials following which new lockdown restrictions were implemented in the State.

He was busy campaigning for the Assembly elections for the past few months.