TN man becomes SIDBI Chairman

Chennai: Tamilnadu-based Sivasubramanian Ramann has taken charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The appointment is for a period of three years from Monday.

Before this, Ramann was serving as the Managing Director and CEO of National E- Governance Services Ltd. (NeSL), India’s first information utility.

Ramann is an IA&AS officer of 1991 batch. Prior to joining NeSL, Ramann was the Principal Accountant General of State of Jharkhand from 2015-2016.

He has also held the position of Executive Director with SEBI, while he was on deputation from the Government of India from 2006 to 2013.

Ramann has a BA in Economics and MBA from Delhi University. His professional qualifications include LLB, M Sc in Regulation from the London School of Economics, Certified Internal Auditor from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), Florida and Post Graduate Diploma in Securities Law.