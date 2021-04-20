War of words between BJP, AAP over Delhi Covid situation

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has charged the Arvind Kejriwal government with failing to protect the people of Delhi from surging Covid-19 cases and demanded it to come out with a white paper on preparations made to tackle the deadly virus.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that Delhi is facing the crisis because the AAP government failed to take timely steps to control Covid-19.

Reacting sharply, the AAP government said it is extremely disappointing and unfortunate that the BJP is politicising an issue that involves the precious lives of people of Delhi.

The Delhi government has already dedicated majority of its hospital beds to the coronavirus patients, said the city government in a statement.

“But the Centre has only set aside 1,800 of 10,000 beds in its hospitals in Delhi for Corona, whereas the MCD has set aside only 200 of its 3,200 beds,” it added.

Instead of working on such issues that could save the lives of people of Delhi, BJP leaders have chosen to indulge in hypocrisy and blame-game, it added.