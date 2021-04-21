Chennai suburban train services cut short

Chennai: In accordance with the lockdown announced by the Tamilnadu government, Southern Railway has announced some changes to the Chennai suburban train schedule.

A circular stated that Southern Railway will not operate suburban trains after 10 pm and will run only bare minimum service on Sundays.

“The first service will begin at 4 am and only 434 trains will be operated instead of the usual 700 trains. There will be 150 services on the MMC-Arakkonam route, 64 services on the MMC -Gummidipoondi route, 68 services on the Beach-Velacheri route and 152 services on the Beach-Tambaram route. Similarly on Sundays, only 86 suburban trains will be operated.”

“Thirty-two services will be run on the MMC-Arakkonam route, 24 services on the MMC-Sullurupeta route, 12 services on the Beach-Velacheri route and 18 services on the Beach-Chengalpet route,” the circular added.