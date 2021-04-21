Chennai to get 10,000 additional Covid beds

Chennai: With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing in Chennai with each passing day, elaborate measures are being taken by the State government to control the spread of the virus.

Officials said that corona testing camps have been set up in 30 locations in the city.

Speaking to mediapersons today, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that measures are being taken to set up 10,000 additional beds in the city.

He said that the first aim was to reduce the mortality rate due to the virus.

Earlier in the day, Prakash visited the 13th corona treatment centre which is established at Madras University boys hostel.

The facility has a capacity to accommodate 900 beds out of which 250 are kept ready now.

Meanwhile, officials have said that there is no shortage of oxygen supply in Tamilnadu.

The officials added that the Tamilnadu has the capacity of generating 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen per day.

Officials also added that there is not lack of coronavirus vaccines in Chennai.

“As many as two lakh vaccines have been given for Chennai alone. Apart from this another three to four lakh vaccines are expected to arrive in the city in a few more days,” they said today.

It may be noted that 12,533 persons are under home quarantine and 12,185 persons are getting treated at government and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, it is said that 30 per cent of Chennai’s active cases are in three corporation zones.

Sources said that Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam account for 30 per cent of the city’s active cases. These zones also constitute 36 per cent of the streets with more than three recorded cases each and where the civic body has restricted movement. Corporation data shows that 1,996 streets have more than three cases each and 118 of them have more than 10 cases each.