Counting of votes on 2 May as planned: CEO

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo today said counting of votes polled on 6 April State Assembly election will take place on 2 May as planned.

He said this in an apparent bid to put to rest speculations that counting might be delayed due to rising Covid cases in the State.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials, he said that Covid measures will be followed at all counting centres. “Various things including vaccination of officials were discussed,” he said.

Counting of votes polled in EVMs and postal ballots for the Assembly polls will begin simultaneously at 8.30 am on 2 May.

“About 14 to 30 tables will be put for counting considering number of EVMs and votes polled in each constituency. In compliance with the Election Commission’s directions, District Electoral Officers and Returning Officers will finalise the number of tables,” Sahoo said on Monday.

Talking about the safety precautions in view of second wave of the pandemic, Sahoo said every person in the counting centre will be provided with face shield, mask, gloves for both hands and sanitisers.