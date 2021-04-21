Covid: Priyanka comes down heavily on Modi, Yogi

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today claimed that the Centre can hold talks with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) but can’t talk to Opposition leaders amid the prevailing crisis.

She criticised the Prime Minister for holding rallies in poll-bound states. “They are busy campaigning even today. At rallies they are seen laughing from stages while people are reduced to tears seeking oxygen, beds, medicines and you are holding huge rallies and laughing,” she said.

She criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to increase the number of tests to detect coronavirus disease and not doing enough to boost medical infrastructure to deal with the increasing cases of the infection.

Speaking to ANI the senior Congress leader said, “This government can speak to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They are speaking to ISI in Dubai. Can’t they talk to Opposition leaders? I don’t think there is any Opposition leader who’s not giving them constructive and positive suggestions.”