Covishield to be sold at Rs 400 for States, Rs 600 for private hospitals

Chennai: Serum Institute of India’s Covishield will be available to State governments at Rs 400 a dose and private hospitals at Rs 600 a dose, the Pune headquartered company said today.

SII made this announcement days ahead of a new round of vaccinations from 1 May that will include all above 18.

The Centre will continue to receive Covishield doses at Rs 150 each, which means it will be cheapest to get a vaccine shot from Central government hospitals or establishments.

Serum said its vaccines will still be more affordable than foreign jabs, which cost anywhere from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 a shot.

As per the government’s latest decision, around 50 percent of the doses produced by vaccine makers will be provided ‘in the open market’ at a pre-declared price.

State governments, private hospitals and private industry members can purchase these doses for vaccinations of those between the ages of 18 and 45 years.