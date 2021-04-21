Jadeja bats for Ambrane

Chennai: Ambrane, a mobile accessories brand, has announced the appointment of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its ambassador.

Says Jadeja, ‘I am excited to represent a brand that shares the same zeal and passion to serve India. I am glad to extend my support to the proud Indian brand.’

Ashok Rajpal, CEO and founder, Ambrane India says, ‘Ambrane is a proud Indian company and Ravindra Jadeja is the true embodiment of our core values. His popularity among the youth and unmatched performance stands synonymous with the brand’s continuous strides in innovation, high-quality and futuristic tech needs.’