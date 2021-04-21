MGR Magan postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases 

Sasikumar and Samuthirakani starrer MGR Magan, which was supposed to hit the screens this Friday, has been postponed. The Ponram directorial has been withheld from release owing to the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country. Sasikumar and Samuthirakani starrer MGR Magan, which was supposed to hit the screens this Friday, has been postponed. The Ponram directorial has been withheld from release owing to the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

In a press release, the film’s production house Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd has stated that the decision was made considering the best interests of the people involved with the film.

The makers have assured that MGR Magan will be released on the silver screen once the situation returns to normal.

Also starring Sathyaraj and Mirnalini Ravi, the film has music by Anthony Daasan and cinematography by Vinoth Rathinasamy.