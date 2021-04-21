Motorola loads features to ‘affordable’ phones

Chennai: Motorola said it has disrupted the Indian mid-segment smartphone industry

with the launch of two new g series devices, namely the moto g 60 and moto g 40 fusion that are made in India, made for India devices that have also been announced globally first in India.

The moto g 60, equipped with a 108 MP1 camera system and a 32MP Selfie camera is the only one in its segment to do so, said Motorola, adding that it has been priced at Rs 17,999.

The moto g 40 fusion comes with the ultra-fast Snapdragon 732G chipset and is priced at Rs 13,999.

Instant discount is available on purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards and on ICICI debit/credit card EMI transactions. Detailed terms and conditions of the offer will be available on Flipkart.