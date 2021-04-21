Tamilnadu posts 11,681 Covid cases, 3,750 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 11,681 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 10,25,059.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 3,750 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,94,073.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 947 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 263 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 529 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 147 and 715 new cases, respectively. Fifty three patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 13,258.

On the positive side, 7,071 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 9,27,440.