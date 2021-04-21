US says it’s tracking India’s Covid situation very closely

Washington: The United States has said it is tracking the course of the Covid-19 outbreak in India ‘very closely’.

The statement from Price comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday and discussed US-India cooperation on climate change, Covid-19, and other global challenges and pledged to remain in close contact on these and other issues of mutual concern.

Price said, “there are protocols in place, requiring testing for international travel. What is true is that we are tracking the course of the COVID outbreak in India very closely as I mentioned before, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Jaishankar did discuss it yesterday.”

Price added: “We are committed to doing what we can both at the present. And going forward, to see to it that this virus is brought under control and I spoke again of our engagement with the who are funding to COVAX, the Quad arrangement that of course implicates. What we’re seeing in India.”