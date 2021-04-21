Varuna Group targets 20-25% CAGR

Chennai: Varuna Group has announced completing 25 years in theIndian supply chain industry.

The organisation said it aims to triple its warehouse capacity from the present 1.2 million sq. feet and launch Multi User Facilities (MUFs).

Also, Varuna Group said it targets a CAGR of 20-25 per cent from the current 15-20 per cent and envisions emerging as a frontrunner in India’s shared logistics network operations.

Managing Director and founder Vivek Juneja, said, “It has been an incredible 25 years. One of the key factors that has helped us achieve this efficiency is our investment in automation and technology. For instance, we have been constantly supervising our drivers through Polygon geofencing for efficient vehicle tracking and monitor them through a dedicated driver application.”