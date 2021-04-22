As cases rise, TN CS chairs high-level meet again

Chennai: With Tamilnadu’s Covid count increasing sharply each passing day, the State government has decided to intensify measures.

Today, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan chaired a high-level meeting to discuss steps to be taken to control the spread of the pandemic. This comes days after he held a similar meeting.

Presently, night curfew and weekend lockdown are in place in Tamilnadu.

Amid rapid increase in the corona positive cases, the Tamilnadu government on Sunday announced stricter restrictions that included night curfew from 20 April and total lockdown on all Sundays, till further orders.

The government’s fresh restrictions to prevent spread of the virus, came hours after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaiswami held a meeting with Rajeev Ranjan, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior officials of the government.

An official release said night curfew will be imposed all over the State from 10 pm to 4 am and total lockdown will be in force on all Sundays.

All public, private, taxis, autos, cab services, inter-State and inter-district bus services will also be not allowed during the curfew period.

However, cabs, autos and taxis will be allowed for emergency medical services, airports and railway stations during the curfew period, apart from essential services like, milk and newspaper distributions, hospital, medical laboratories, pharmacies, ambulances, hearse vans, freight vehicles, print and TV media and petrol bunks.

The government also announced that those employed in continuous process industries and those manufacturing essential items are allowed to function during the curfew and their staff are also allowed to go for night duty.