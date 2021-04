Chennai: Madras High Court today issued notices to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani in case filed for their remarks against a DMK cadre from Coimbatore.

The petition was filed by Rajendran, who stated that Palaniswami and Velumani made derogatory remarks against him during their election campaign.

The Court has asked both Palaniswami and Velumani to respond and posted the next hearing to 10 June.