Manisha Yadav tests Covid positive

Manisha Yadav is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She has isolated herself based on her doctor’s advice.

On April 21, Manisha took to Twitter to inform her fans about her diagnosis and added that she suffers from breathlessness sometimes. The actress also urged people to mask up and stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manisha Yadav wrote, Positive++ .. Isolated. But also very positive of quick recovery. Personally not so bad so far, except the breathlessness sometimes…But I would say theres nothing better than totally skipping this.So #stayathome #StaySafeStayHealthy & #MaskUpIndia #COVID19India (sic).