Tamilnadu posts 12,652 Covid cases, 3,789 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 12,652 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 10,37,711.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 3,789 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,97,814.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 906 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 392 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 510 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 178 and 689 new cases, respectively. Fifty nine patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 13,317.

On the positive side, 7,526 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 9,34,966.