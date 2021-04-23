BookMyShow rejigs management team

Chennai: BookMyShow has announced changes in its senior leadership. The restructuring, according to the company, will help drive the next phase of growth and expansion, further streamlining the core areas of the business. Chennai: BookMyShow has announced changes in its senior leadership. The restructuring, according to the company, will help drive the next phase of growth and expansion, further streamlining the core areas of the business.

BookMyShow said it will be working to add new verticals of value creation whilst bolstering brand partnerships and alliances using technology, product and design as the core pillars.

As part of the new structure, Anil Makhija will be in charge of scaling live entertainment operations as COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, taking over from Albert Almeida who will head Brand Partnerships. The transactional-video-on-demand model BookMyShow Stream will be helmed by Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas. Marzdi Kalianiwala will take on the role of Senior Vice President – Product & Design.