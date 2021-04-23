Covid-19: India records 3,32,730 new cases and 2,263 deaths

New Delhi: With 3,32,730 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,62,63,695 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities.

The active cases increased to 24,28,616 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September.

It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on 19 April.

According to the ICMR, 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to 22 April with 17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.