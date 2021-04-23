‘Covid in Chennai to reach peak in May’

Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has said that medical experts have predicted that the second wave of coronavirus will reach its peak in mid May.

Speaking to mediapersons today after inspecting the coronavirus testing centre at Ekattunthangal, Prakash said, “Night curfew has been imposed in Tamilnadu to control the spread of virus. More spread is reported in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore districts.”

He added that Greater Chennai Corporation and Health Department are working together in the fight against coronavirus.

Prakash further requested people not to come to hospital without symptoms and with just mild symptoms.

“Hospitals get crowded as people come there at the same time and it also becomes difficult for the doctors to treat them. Private hospitals have been asked to allot 50 per cent of their hospital beds for corona patients,” he said.

He added that as present 16,000 tests are being carried out in Chennai a day. “We are planning to do 25,000 additional tests. As many as 400 fever camps will be set up in the 200 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation to identify people with symptoms. The help of volunteers will be sought to monitor containment zones,” he added.