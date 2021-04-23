Editorial: Tomorrow never dies

US has planned an ambitious new target to achieve a 50-52 per cent reduction from 2005 levels in economy-wide net greenhouse gas pollution in 2030 as President Biden kicked off his country’s first-ever climate summit attended by 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his opening address at the virtual summit, Biden called on the world leaders gathered at the summit on Earth Day to take action within their own countries to curb emissions. No nation can solve this crisis on our own, said Biden, who restored the US’ commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

While former President Barack Obama signed the Paris Climate Accord, his successor Donald Trump pulled the US out, calling it unfair to American coal miners and the energy industry.

Biden has rejoined the landmark accord soon after assuming office in January. Under the Paris agreement, each country has to set its own emission-reduction targets, known as nationally determined contributions and the pact’s goal was to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

We have to step up, Biden told the summit, which was being attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel among others. China, India, Russia, Japan and the US are among the world’s biggest emitters.