Game: Of murder mystery and criminal conspiracy

Hungama Play has launched Game, an original show in Tamil (also available in

Telugu and Kannada).

A crime drama, Game follows six different people, each involved in a murder conspiracy. Their quest for the truth sets into motion a plan that throws their lives into chaos. The show stars actors Noel Sean, Srikanth Iyyangar, Kona Sasitha, Vinay Varma and Abhinav Manikanta in key roles.

It is produced by Gangapatnam Sridhar and directed by Ganga Sanampudi.

Game is now available to stream on Hungama Play. Additionally, it is also available to stream through Hungama Play on MX Player, Airtel Xstream, Vi Movies etc.