Get, set, go for Anandham Vilayadum Veedu

The shooting of Anandham Vilayadum Veedu starring Gautham Karthik and Cheran in principal roles is in full swing and the team has kickstarted the second schedule in Dindugal.

Producer P Ranganathan, Sri Vaari Film, says, ‘I am so happy with the way, Anandham Vilayadum Veedu is shaping up. Director Nanda Periyasamy is doing a fabulous job by exactly materializing the movie as he narrated. In particular, the episodes involving Gautham Karthik and Cheran sir are so nice to see. We have now successfully started the second leg shooting in Dindugal.’

Nanda Periyasamy has written and directed Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, which is produced by P Ranganathan of Sri Vaari Film. Music is by Siddhu Kumar. The star cast includes Saravanan, Motta Rajendran, Venba, Daniel Balaji, Kizhakku Cheemaiyile fame Vignesh, Singam Puli, Kumki Jommalloori, Lyricist Snegan, Namo Narayanan, Soundarajan, Mounicka, Maina, Paruthiveeran fame Sujatha, Priyanka, Nakkalite Dhanam and many others.