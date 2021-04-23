Hero MotoCorp announces partnership with Gogoro

Chennai: Hero MotoCorp and Gogoro Inc have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility in India. Chennai: Hero MotoCorp and Gogoro Inc have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility in India.

The partnership brings together Hero, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, and Gogoro, a leading player in urban battery swapping and smart mobility innovation.

The companies will establish a battery swapping joint venture to bring Gogoro’s industry leading battery swapping platform to India and will collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded, powered by Gogoro Network vehicles to market.

Commenting on the new partnership, Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO, Hero

MotoCorp, said, ‘Our strategic partnership with Gogoro is in line with our Vision – ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ which we are bringing alive through our Mission to ‘Create, Collaborate & Inspire’.