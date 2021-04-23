Infosys, BP in pact to curb emissions

Mumbai: Infosys and BP on Thursday announced that they have signed an MoU under which both companies intend to work together to develop an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to- end management of a customers’ energy assets and services. Mumbai: Infosys and BP on Thursday announced that they have signed an MoU under which both companies intend to work together to develop an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to- end management of a customers’ energy assets and services.

Together, they intend to explore opportunities using BP’s energy and mobility expertise and Infosys’ digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low carbon power, low carbon heating/cooling, and low carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI-based digital platform.