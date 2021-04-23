Nexzu Mobility launches e-cycle

Chennai: Nexzu Mobility, India’s homegrown leading e-mobility brand , has launched a new long range, electric vehicle that runs up to a ‘100 km in a single charge’. Chennai: Nexzu Mobility, India’s homegrown leading e-mobility brand , has launched a new long range, electric vehicle that runs up to a ‘100 km in a single charge’.

Named the new Roadlark electric cycle, it comes with cold rolled steel frame, automotive grade build quality and customer centric features like a removable battery and dual disc brakes.

Rahul Shonak, COO, Nexzu Mobility, said, ‘We are thrilled to launch the cutting-edge new Roadlark. With a lightweight swappable battery and the breakthrough 100km riding range per charge, it is a testament to the power of ‘make in India’ and Nexzu’s customer centric design and engineering.’