Shashi Tharoor falls for fake news, deletes tweet on Sumitra Mahajan

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retracted a tweet in which he mistakenly expressed condolences to the family of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan after the BJP pointed out that the veteran parliamentarian is absolutely fine.

Tharoor later said he was relieved that Sumitra Mahajan is doing fine and said he banked on ‘a reliable source’ for putting out his tweet.

“I am relieved if that is so. I received this from what I thought was a reliable source…. Happy to retract and appalled that anyone would make up such news,” he said in a tweet while replying to a message that she was fine.

“How am I sounding?…I am as healthy as my voice,” Sumitra Mahajan told a reporter, who called up to enquire about her health after Tharoor’s tweet.

In a tweet at 11.16 pm on Thursday night, Shashi Tharoor said, “Saddened to learn of the passing of former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Majahan.”

“I remember many positive interactions with her, including when she &the late Sushma Swaraj asked me to lead a Parliamentary delegation to BRICS in MOSCOW. My condolences to her family &prayers: Om Shanti!” said Shashi Tharoor.